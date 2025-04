Donegal manager Jim McGuinness has made one change to his side for Sunday’s Ulster SFC quarter-final meeting with Monaghan in Clones on Sunday.

Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí comes in for the injured Caolan McGonagle.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Bannigan has named his Monaghan side which shows one change from the team that started in against Roscommon in the Division 2 League Final at Croke Park.

Jack McCarron is listed to start with Ryan McAnespie listed among the substitutes.