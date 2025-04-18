Funding must be found for much needed footpath outside Castlefinn – Doherty

The Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District says imaginative solutions must be found to address a serious road safety issue outside Castlefinn.

Cllr Gary Doherty says there is a need for a footpath from Ringsend to the bridge on the Castlederg because of the numbers of people who regularly walk there.

He says the local community has been doing what it can, and it’s now time for the council to be more proactive………..

You can hear a longer version of the conversation by clicking here –