Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Funding must be found for much needed footpath outside Castlefinn – Doherty

The Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District says imaginative solutions must be found to address a serious road safety issue outside Castlefinn.

Cllr Gary Doherty says there is a need for a footpath from Ringsend to the bridge on the Castlederg because of the numbers of people who regularly walk there.

He says the local community has been doing what it can, and it’s now time for the council to be more proactive………..

 

You can hear a longer version of the conversation by clicking here –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gard garda gardai speeding rpu
Audio, News, Top Stories

Road safety operation launched this bank holiday weekend

18 April 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Two male youths charged to court following assault

18 April 2025
scotland
News

DCC seeking the stories of Donegal people who worked in Scotland from 1940 to 1990

18 April 2025
city of derry airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

North’s Economy Dept assumes responsibility for funding of CoDA

18 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

gard garda gardai speeding rpu
Audio, News, Top Stories

Road safety operation launched this bank holiday weekend

18 April 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Two male youths charged to court following assault

18 April 2025
scotland
News

DCC seeking the stories of Donegal people who worked in Scotland from 1940 to 1990

18 April 2025
city of derry airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

North’s Economy Dept assumes responsibility for funding of CoDA

18 April 2025
Emergency throw line pic (1)
News

Police warn that someone’s life could be at risk if damage to life-saving equipment continues

18 April 2025
Ringsend2
News

Funding must be found for much needed footpath outside Castlefinn – Doherty

18 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube