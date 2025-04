Investigations are underway following the theft of a large quantity of vehicle parts from a business in Strabane in the early hours of this morning.

The theft occurred on the Lifford Road at around 2:35am.

Police say they are particularly keen for information on a white Citroen Berlingo van, acting suspiciously in the area, between 2.30am and 2.40am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101.