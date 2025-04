Finn Harps extended their unbeaten run to five games as they beat Kerry FC 4-2 in a game that really could have gone either way at Finn Park on a wet night.

Harps boss Kevin McHugh acknowledged that his side had got some lucky breaks but he was more than pleased with how side responded having fallen 2-1 behind at one stage.

After the game he gave his thoughts to Diarmaid Doherty.