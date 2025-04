New rules around short-term lets mean online platforms could be hit with hefty fines.

The regulations, that will see Fáilte Ireland manage a new register, will come into effect in May next year in a bid to free up more housing.

Companies such as Airbnb and booking.com could be fined millions of euro for failing to comply with the legislation.

Anyone offering accommodation for periods of up to and including 21 nights will have to be registered.