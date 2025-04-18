North’s Economy Dept assumes responsibility for funding of CoDA

The North’s Department of the Economy has assumed responsibility for funding the City of Derry Airport.

Northern Ireland Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald has announced that her department will now provided annual operating funding of up to £3 million for the airport. The responsibility previously fell to Derry City and Strabane District Council to fund the facility.

She says that money can now be used by the Council to support the North-West’s ongoing competitiveness and ability to trade, attract inward investment and inbound tourism.

City of Derry Airport Managing Director, Steve Frazer says the announcement is pivotal for the future stability of the airport: