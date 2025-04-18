One change in Donegal side to face Monaghan

Caolan McGonagle has not been included in the Donegal match day panel for Sunday’s Ulster Championship quarter final against Monaghan.
Manager Jim McGuinness has made one change to his starting line up from the victory over Derry with Naomh Conaill’s Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí coming into the half back line in place of the Buncrana man.
Michael Murphy and Patrick McBrearty both start while Michael Langan, Oisin Gallen and Jason McGee are named on the 26 man squad for the battle in Clones.
Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne will have full live match commentary from St Tiernach’s Park from 1.30pm on Sunday in association with Highland Motors, Letterkenny.
Dún na nGall
1 Shaun Patton
2 Finnbarr Roarty
3 Brendan Mc Cole
4 Peadar Mogan
5 Ryan Mc Hugh
6 Odhran Mc Fadden Ferry
7 Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí
8 Hugh Mc Fadden
9 Ciaran Thompson
10 Dáire Ó Baoill
11 Shane O’ Donnell
12 Ciaran Moore
13 Patrick Mc Brearty
14 Michael Murphy
15 Conor O’ Donnell
16 Gavin Mulreany
17 Caolan Mc Colgan
18 Stephen Mc Menamin
19 Odhran Doherty
20 Aaron Doherty
21 Eoin Mc Hugh
22 Michael Langan
23 Jamie Brennan
24 Niall O’ Donnell
25 Oisin Gallen
26 Jason Mc Gee