One change in Donegal side to face Monaghan

Photo – Donegal GAA

Caolan McGonagle has not been included in the Donegal match day panel for Sunday’s Ulster Championship quarter final against Monaghan.

Manager Jim McGuinness has made one change to his starting line up from the victory over Derry with Naomh Conaill’s Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí coming into the half back line in place of the Buncrana man.

Michael Murphy and Patrick McBrearty both start while Michael Langan, Oisin Gallen and Jason McGee are named on the 26 man squad for the battle in Clones.

Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne will have full live match commentary from St Tiernach’s Park from 1.30pm on Sunday in association with Highland Motors, Letterkenny.

Dún na nGall

1 Shaun Patton

2 Finnbarr Roarty

3 Brendan Mc Cole

4 Peadar Mogan

5 Ryan Mc Hugh

6 Odhran Mc Fadden Ferry

7 Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí

8 Hugh Mc Fadden

9 Ciaran Thompson

10 Dáire Ó Baoill

11 Shane O’ Donnell

12 Ciaran Moore

13 Patrick Mc Brearty

14 Michael Murphy

15 Conor O’ Donnell

16 Gavin Mulreany

17 Caolan Mc Colgan

18 Stephen Mc Menamin

19 Odhran Doherty

20 Aaron Doherty

21 Eoin Mc Hugh

22 Michael Langan

23 Jamie Brennan

24 Niall O’ Donnell

25 Oisin Gallen

26 Jason Mc Gee

