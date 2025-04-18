Police warn that someone’s life could be at risk if damage to life-saving equipment continues

Police in Strabane are warning that someone’s life could be put at risk if people continue to damage life-saving water safety equipment.

Police have issued a stark warning that a throw line could be the difference between life and death.

It’s after a string of recent incidents in Strabane and Newtownstewart during which life-saving safety equipment was damaged.

Community Rescue Service District Commander, Ivan Barr, says this wanton and daily destruction of vital life-saving equipment defies logic. A few seconds of skulduggery, he says, could lead to a lifetime of misery.

He, along with Police, is appealing to anyone with information on the incidents to come forward.