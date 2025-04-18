Rigid planning permission system is killing Gaeltachts – MEP Ní Mhurchú

The Donegal Gaeltacht will die if more planning permission is not granted.

That’s the warning from Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú, who is calling for a relaxation of the ‘overly rigid planning system’ that is currently in place.

Native speakers are having to leave Gaeltacht areas because they cannot build houses on land they own.

MEP Ní Mhurchú is supporting a formal petition in collaboration with Conradh na Gaeilge to the European Parliament, which will see Gaeltacht residents travel to the parliament to give an address next month.

MEP Ní Mhurchú says there must be positive discrimination in the planning process in a bid to preserve Gaeilge: