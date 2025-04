Two male youths have been charged with various offences, including disorderly behaviour, grievous bodily harm, and attempted criminal damage.

It follows a report of a serious assault in Derry at a football match over the weekend.

The 16-year-old is due to appear at Derry Youth Court on Tuesday, 6th May.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old is due to appear at Derry Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 14th May.