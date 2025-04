Almost €40,000 has been raised so far to rebuild St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg.

The Church was burned to the ground in the early hours of Easter Monday.

A GoFundMe page was set up by Coiste Forbartha Dhobair less than 24 hours ago to raise funds to rebuild the Church which has been described as a centre of light, life and love, of support, unity and hope for many.

GoFundMe