Farmers need to stand strong and reject lower price offers for their beef stock.

The IFA says factories are trying to get back control of the market as steer prices have risen by over 18 cent per kilo since the start of the month.

Demand is high in the face of lower supplies with Bord Bia predicting a reduction of 87 thousand cattle in the beef market this year.

IFA Livestock chairman Declan Hanrahan says the gamesmanship of factories is completely at odds with the realities of the industry………….