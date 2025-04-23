Body of Pope Francis to lie in state today at St Peter’s Basilica

The body of Pope Francis will lie in state today at St Peter’s Basilica, with his casket open for public viewing from 10am.

Here, flags will be flown at half mast at public buildings across the country, while a book of condolence has been opened at Leinster House.

Thousands of mourners are already converging on Rome, with prices for air tickets from Dublin doubling since the weekend.

President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, and Tánaiste Simon Harris will all be in attendance at the Pope’s funeral at 9am Irish time on Saturday.

From Rome, Adam Parsons reports: