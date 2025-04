A cross party group of Donegal political representatives spent much of today at the hospital with campaigner Roseena Doherty, meeting with management and staff.

Among those at the meeting ward 100% Redress TD Charles Ward.

He says all politicians must now show a united front to ensure that Letterkenny University Hospital gets increased funding for cancer treatment and other services.

If that doesn’t happen, Deputy Ward fears the hospital will be downgraded……….