Deadline for submissions to transboundary consultation on Co Tyrone goldmine today

Today is the final day for people to have their say on a proposed goldmine in Co Tyrone.

A transboundary consultation is ongoing, and the Save Our Sperrins campaign group is encouraging people to support their campaign to halt the development by Dalradian.

The group has been raising concerns over the potential environmental impact of the goldmine.

Dalradian has been working on the site near Greencastle in the Sperrin Mountains since 2009.

A Planning Appeals Commission Inquiry was suspended in January, partly because people in Donegal hadn’t been consulted.

The deadline for submissions to the transboundary consultation is 5pm today.