Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Deadline for submissions to transboundary consultation on Co Tyrone goldmine today

Today is the final day for people to have their say on a proposed goldmine in Co Tyrone.

A transboundary consultation is ongoing, and the Save Our Sperrins campaign group is encouraging people to support their campaign to halt the development by Dalradian.

The group has been raising concerns over the potential environmental impact of the goldmine.

Dalradian has been working on the site near Greencastle in the Sperrin Mountains since 2009.

A Planning Appeals Commission Inquiry was suspended in January, partly because people in Donegal hadn’t been consulted.

The deadline for submissions to the transboundary consultation is 5pm today.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

vet
Audio, News

Rollout of veterinary courses at ATU delayed

23 April 2025
dalradian 1
News

Deadline for submissions to transboundary consultation on Co Tyrone goldmine today

23 April 2025
first holy communion
News, Audio

Majority of primary school teachers believe preparation for Confirmation or Communion shouldn’t take place in classroom

23 April 2025
pope repose
News, Top Stories

Body of Pope Francis to lie in state today at St Peter’s Basilica

23 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

vet
Audio, News

Rollout of veterinary courses at ATU delayed

23 April 2025
dalradian 1
News

Deadline for submissions to transboundary consultation on Co Tyrone goldmine today

23 April 2025
first holy communion
News, Audio

Majority of primary school teachers believe preparation for Confirmation or Communion shouldn’t take place in classroom

23 April 2025
pope repose
News, Top Stories

Body of Pope Francis to lie in state today at St Peter’s Basilica

23 April 2025
St Mary's 1
Top Stories, News

Almost €40,000 raised to help rebuild St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg in less than 24 hours

23 April 2025
tree cutting
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal County Cllr says farmers need support in removing dangerous trees

23 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube