Majority of primary school teachers believe preparation for Confirmation or Communion shouldn’t take place in classroom

The majority of primary school teachers believe preparation for Confirmation or Communion shouldn’t take place in the classroom.

The findings were unveiled at the INTOs national conference in Galway.

Just over 1,000 teachers responded to this questionnaire by the Irish National Teacher’s Organisation

Just 4% believe the responsibility of communion and confirmation should take place within schools.

The same survey found that a third of the teachers taught religion willingly, 20% said they’d prefer if they didn’t have to

And the same amount said they would prefer not to instruct in only one particular faith.

The Catholic Church is currently in charge of nine out of ten primary schools.

Donegal Central Executive Committee Representative with the INTO Aine McGinely believes education needs to evolve in line with a changing society: