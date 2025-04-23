Man due in court following Derry parade

Police say a 55-year-old man arrested under the Terrorism Act following a parade in Derry on Monday has been charged with a number of offences connected to the event.

The alleged offences are Managing a meeting in support of a proscribed organisation, aiding and abetting wearing clothing or articles as member or supporter of a proscribed organisation, and aiding and abetting failure to comply with condition imposed by the Parades Commission.

The man is due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Thursday, 24th April.

A second man, aged 30 years old, also arrested under the Terrorism Act following the same parade has been released following questioning.

This investigation is ongoing.