McDermott urges council to widen the scope of planning clinics to include residential homes

An Inishowen councillor says the resumption of planning clinics is to be welcomed, but he wants to see them extended to allow householders and applicants take part.

Cllr Martin McDermott says at present, clinics are restricted to ‘substantial planning applications’, with single residential homes excluded from that provision.

Cllr McDermott believes extending the scope of clinics to include individuals who are seeking permission to build single homes would ultimately lead to less queries and requests for further information.

He believes it’s particularly important with the rebuilding of defective homes…………