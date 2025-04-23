Rollout of veterinary courses at ATU delayed

The ATU President says delays in the construction of specialist facilities at the Letterkenny campus have led to the postponement of the first intake of veterinary students.

The new courses, which were announced last autumn, were expected to be rolled out this September.

Higher Education Minister James Lawless confirmed the delay at the TUI’s Congress.

Plans also include a veterinary hospital in Letterkenny.

Dr Orla Flynn has reassured students that work is progressing to ensure all facilities are operational for students:

Speaking at the Teachers’ Union of Ireland’s Congress, Minister Lawless says it’s unfortunate the option is not available for students this year, but work is progressing: