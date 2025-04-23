Webinar for farmers on Fair Deal scheme to be held next week

An information webinar for farmers on the Fair Deal scheme is being held next week.

The Irish Farmers Association says it’s an opportunity for farm families to familiarise themselves with the HSE’s Fair Deal scheme, and the conditions to qualify for the three-year cap on farm assets.

It’s hoped the webinar will help support families to navigate what can be a complex and emotional process when seeking nursing home care, while protecting the family farm.

To register for the webinar, visit ifa.ie/fairdeal.