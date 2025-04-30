Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Adams giving evidence in defamation case against BBC

Denis Donaldson was a “victim of the conflict” in the north, a court has heard.

Gerry Adams is giving evidence for the second day in his defamation trial against the BBC, over claims it made that he sanctioned the killing of Mr Donaldson, an allegation he denies.

Mr. Adams has told the jury he knew Denis Donaldson and his family, but didn’t have many dealings with him, because he worked at a higher level within Sinn Fein.

The former leader of the political party told them Mr Donaldson was arrested for being part of a so-called ‘spy-ring’, but his charges were dropped in November of 2005.

The jury heard soon after it was revealed Mr Donaldson was a British agent, and he was dismissed from Sinn Fein.

Mr Adams was shocked when he received a phone call informing him of Mr Donaldson’s death at a cottage in Donegal in April 2006, the court was told.

It heard the Real IRA claimed responsibility for the killing three years later.

Gerry Adams told the jury Denis Donaldson was a “victim of the conflict” and the fact his family are still struggling to get the truth, or even an inquest, is “troubling”.

He will continue to give evidence this afternoon.

