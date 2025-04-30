Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
All Ireland draw: Ulster Final loser set for difficult route

Donegal Ulster Champions 2024

The draw for the All Ireland series has been made as the race for the Sam Maguire Cup gets underway in May.

An Ulster Final win for Donegal over Armagh would see Jim McGuinness’s side feature in Group 1 against Tyrone, Cavan and the loser of Galway or Mayo.

However should Donegal lose out in the northern showpiece, it could prove to be a more difficult assignment.

In Group 4, the Ulster runners-up will play the Connacht winner, Galway or Mayo, Dublin and Derry.

The first of the Sam Maguire games will be played on the weekend of 17th and 18th May, when the provincial winners in Connacht and Munster will be among those in action along with the beaten Ulster finalist.

The Ulster and Leinster winners will be in action the following weekend 24th and 25th May.

The All Ireland and Tailteann Cup group stage draws are below:

All-Ireland SFC

Group 1 Armagh/Donegal winner, Galway/Mayo loser, Tyrone, Cavan

Group 2 Kerry/Clare winner, Louth/Meath loser, Roscommon, Cork

Group 3 Louth/Meath winner, Kerry/Clare loser, Monaghan, Down

Group 4 Galway/Mayo winner, Armagh/Donegal loser, Dublin, Derry

Tailteann Cup

Group 1: Kildare, Sligo, Leitrim, Tipperary

Group 2: Offaly, Laois, Wicklow, Waterford

Group 3: Westmeath, Limerick, Antrim, London

Group 4: Fermanagh, Wexford, Carlow, Longford

