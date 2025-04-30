Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Buncrana Road scheme included in draft North West Transport Plan going to public consultation in December

Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy has described the A2 Buncrana Road scheme is a significant infrastructure project which has the potential to help unlock the north-west.

He was speaking after asking Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins for an update on the project in the Assembly.

She confirmed a public consultation will begin towards the end of the year on the draft North West Transport plan, as well a wider Regional Transport Policy.

Minister Kimmins believes the A2 will be an important part of that process……….

