DCC stresses that Donegal is a welcoming and inclusive county

Donegal County Council has emphasised its ongoing commitment to ensuring that the county remains a welcoming, inclusive, and respectful place for everyone who calls it home.

The council says this commitment is embodied in the goals of the Council’s Black and Minority Ethnic Inclusion Strategy, which focuses on promoting integration, equality, participation, and access to services for all ethnic and cultural communities.

At a meeting this week, members highlighted the importance of unity, respectful dialogue, and strong community values at a time when concerns have been raised across various parts of the county.

Councillors agreed on the need to work together constructively, to support social cohesion, and to ensure that Donegal remains a place where everyone feels safe and valued.

Through its Black and Minority Ethnic Inclusion Strategy, council says it sends a clear message: there is no place for hate in Donegal — only welcome, respect, and a shared sense of community.

The statement ends by encouraging residents to continue building positive relationships across all communities and to uphold the values of kindness, fairness, and unity that define Donegal.

On the 16th of April, there were 2071 people, including 892 children, residing in 30 IPAS centres in Donegal.

