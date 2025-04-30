Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
DCC stresses that Donegal is a welcoming and inclusive county

Donegal County Council has emphasised its ongoing commitment to ensuring that the county remains a welcoming, inclusive, and respectful place for everyone who calls it home.

The council says this commitment is embodied in the goals of the Council’s Black and Minority Ethnic Inclusion Strategy, which focuses on promoting integration, equality, participation, and access to services for all ethnic and cultural communities.

At a meeting this week, members highlighted the importance of unity, respectful dialogue, and strong community values at a time when concerns have been raised across various parts of the county.

Councillors agreed on the need to work together constructively, to support social cohesion, and to ensure that Donegal remains a place where everyone feels safe and valued.

Through its Black and Minority Ethnic Inclusion Strategy, council says it sends a clear message: there is no place for hate in Donegal — only welcome, respect, and a shared sense of community.

The statement ends by encouraging residents to continue building positive relationships across all communities and to uphold the values of kindness, fairness, and unity that define Donegal.

On the 16th of April, there were 2071 people, including 892 children, residing in 30 IPAS centres in Donegal.

**************

Statement in full –

 

Donegal County Council Emphasises Commitment to Inclusion and Community Integration.
Donegal County Council has emphasised its ongoing commitment to ensuring that the county remains a welcoming, inclusive, and respectful place for everyone who calls it home.
At a meeting of elected representatives held on Monday (28th April, 2025), the Council highlighted the importance of unity, respectful dialogue, and strong community values at a time when concerns have been raised across various parts of the county. Councillors agreed on the need to work together constructively, to support social cohesion, and to ensure that Donegal remains a place where everyone feels safe and valued.
This commitment is rooted in the goals of the Council’s Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) Inclusion Strategy, which focuses on promoting integration, equality, participation, and access to services for all ethnic and cultural communities.
Key priorities of the strategy include:
  • Encouraging positive intercultural engagement and understanding across communities.
  • Ensuring fair and equal access to services and opportunities for all residents.
  • Supporting inclusive representation and participation in local decision-making.
  • Promoting a countywide culture of respect, belonging, and shared responsibility.
In a statement following the meeting, the Council said:
“Donegal is a county where everyone belongs. We are committed to integration, inclusion, equality, and respect for all communities. Through our Black and Minority Ethnic Inclusion Strategy, we send a clear message: there is no place for hate here — only welcome, respect, and a shared sense of community.”
The Council encourages residents to continue building positive relationships across all communities and to uphold the values of kindness, fairness, and unity that define Donegal.
 
