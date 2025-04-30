FF councillors need to demand more from their TDs – Nic Mheanmeann

A Sinn Fein Councillor has called out her Fianna Fail counterparts in relation to how much funding was allocated to Donegal in the Social Housing Second Hand Acquisitions Programme.

Donegal had the joint lowest allocation at €2 million, along side Leitrim and Sligo.

It’s from a national total of €325 million.

While expressing her disappointment with the scheme, Cllr Dakota Nic Mheanmeann asked her Fianna Fail colleagues in the chamber during a special housing meeting if they were asking their TDs to demand more for Donegal………..