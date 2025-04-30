‘Grace’s’ legal team says final report of Farrelly Report did not include any of their submissons

Alarm has been raised after the legal team representing ‘Grace’, the woman at the centre of the Farrelly Commission report, says none of the submissions it made on her behalf were included in the final report.

The 13.6 million euro report found evidence of neglect while ‘the woman known as Grace’ was in the care of a foster home in the South East of the country – but did not find evidence of sexual, physical or emotional abuse.

Inclusion Ireland CEO Derval McDonagh says it’s a ‘deeply worrying development’ that has to be addressed…………