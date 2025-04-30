Health Minister to pay a flying visit to Letterkenny

Health Minister Jennifer Carroll McNeill is visiting Letterkenny for two hours tomorrow, with one government TD expressing concern that this will be little more than a box-ticking exercise.

Fianna Fail Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher says all Donegal TDs have been working together in a bid to address concerns, and at the very least, he believes the minister should be meeting stakeholders and campaigners, particularly in the areas of cancer services and diabetes.

He and other TDs say she should also be meeting directly with consultants to discuss their concerns.

Deputy Gallagher says he’s written to the minister seeking a number of meetings, but as of yet, he has not received a response…………