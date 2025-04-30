Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Health Minister to pay a flying visit to Letterkenny

Health Minister Jennifer Carroll McNeill is visiting Letterkenny for two hours tomorrow, with one government TD expressing concern that this will be little more than a box-ticking exercise.

Fianna Fail Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher says all Donegal TDs have been working together in a bid to address concerns, and at the very least, he believes the minister should be meeting stakeholders and campaigners, particularly in the areas of cancer services and diabetes.

He and other TDs say she should also be meeting directly with consultants to discuss their concerns.

Deputy Gallagher says he’s written to the minister seeking a number of meetings, but as of yet, he has not received a response…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Kim McMenamin 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

McMenamin denies immigration protest is motivated by racism

30 April 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 April 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man sentenced in Derry following ‘vicious assault’ in 2023

30 April 2025
letterkenny university hospital
Top Stories, News

47 patients without beds at LUH, the highest figure in the state

30 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Kim McMenamin 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

McMenamin denies immigration protest is motivated by racism

30 April 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 April 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man sentenced in Derry following ‘vicious assault’ in 2023

30 April 2025
letterkenny university hospital
Top Stories, News

47 patients without beds at LUH, the highest figure in the state

30 April 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Business Matters, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 242: From Australia to Ballybofey – DL Burger celebrates a tasty first year

30 April 2025
jennifer carroll mc neill
Audio, News, Top Stories

Health Minister to pay a flying visit to Letterkenny

30 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube