Job loss fears rising as BT ‘consider’ closing Derry office

Fears are growing that the BT office in Derry may close.

Almost 140 people work there.

In a statement released by the company, they say that through a modernisation programme, they are cutting the number of buildings owned from over 300 to 30.

It also outlines that there is ongoing consultation with the staff in Derry and their unions, and that, where appropriate, people will be given the opportunity to relocate to other roles located in Belfast.

BT is also ensuring customers that they will not be affected by these proposals.

