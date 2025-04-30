MacLochlainn urges government to put proposed triple lock changes to the people

A Donegal TD is urging the government to put any changes to the way Irish troops are deployed abroad to a referendum.

Currently, the triple lock system means any deployment must be approved by the government, the Dáil, and the United Nations.

However, the government has decided to amend that, claiming the UN element effectively gives aggressors like Russia a say on what Irish troops can do. The opposition disagrees, saying the agreement can come from the General Assembly, and doesn’t need to be a Security Council resolution.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn told the Dail the people should have the final say…………..