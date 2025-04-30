Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

MacLochlainn urges government to put proposed triple lock changes to the people

A Donegal TD is urging the government to put any changes to the way Irish troops are deployed abroad to a referendum.

Currently, the triple lock system means any deployment must be approved by the government, the Dáil, and the United Nations.

However, the government has decided to amend that, claiming the UN element effectively gives aggressors like Russia a say on what Irish troops can do. The opposition disagrees, saying the agreement can come from the General Assembly, and doesn’t need to be a Security Council resolution.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn told the Dail the people should have the final say…………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

un-united-nations3511.logowik.com
Audio, News, Top Stories

MacLochlainn urges government to put proposed triple lock changes to the people

30 April 2025
inclusion ireland banner
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Grace’s’ legal team says final report of Farrelly Report did not include any of their submissons

30 April 2025
sunny weather
Audio, News, Top Stories

Temperatures today could come close to April record set in Glenties 41 years ago

30 April 2025
strand road psni
Top Stories, News

More arrests in relation to Derry disturbances

30 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

un-united-nations3511.logowik.com
Audio, News, Top Stories

MacLochlainn urges government to put proposed triple lock changes to the people

30 April 2025
inclusion ireland banner
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Grace’s’ legal team says final report of Farrelly Report did not include any of their submissons

30 April 2025
sunny weather
Audio, News, Top Stories

Temperatures today could come close to April record set in Glenties 41 years ago

30 April 2025
strand road psni
Top Stories, News

More arrests in relation to Derry disturbances

30 April 2025
dakota Nic Mheanmeann
Audio, News, Top Stories

FF councillors need to demand more from their TDs – Nic Mheanmeann

30 April 2025
donegal county council logo large
Top Stories, News

DCC stresses that Donegal is a welcoming and inclusive county

30 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube