Man arrested following Waterside attack released pending further enquiries

A man aged in his 20s arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, following a report of an assault in the Bonds Hill area of Derry/Londonderry, on Monday 28th April, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.​

Police have made five arrests in relation to recent disorder which took place in the Waterside area of the city at the weekend.

Chief Inspector Pearce said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing, and we will be continuing to review all evidence, and make further arrests, in the coming days and weeks. We would continue to appeal to anyone who has any information, or who witnessed the incidents or has relevant footage, including dash cam, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference 989 of 27/04/25.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

orange fire warning
Top Stories, News

Orange fire warning in place for six days

30 April 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Man arrested following Waterside attack released pending further enquiries

30 April 2025
walkers plinth
Top Stories, News

Paint thrown at Walker’s Plinth on Derry’s walls

30 April 2025
Buncrana road scheme
Audio, News, Top Stories

Buncrana Road scheme included in draft North West Transport Plan going to public consultation in December

30 April 2025
Advertisement

