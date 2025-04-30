Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Man arrested in Sion Mills released pending further enquiries

Police in Tyrone say a 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of driving-related offences and drug-related offences following a search of a car in Sion Mills on Monday, of this week has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News

Man arrested in Sion Mills released pending further enquiries

30 April 2025
un-united-nations3511.logowik.com
Audio, News, Top Stories

MacLochlainn urges government to put proposed triple lock changes to the people

30 April 2025
inclusion ireland banner
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Grace’s’ legal team says final report of Farrelly Report did not include any of their submissons

30 April 2025
sunny weather
Audio, News, Top Stories

Temperatures today could come close to April record set in Glenties 41 years ago

30 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News

Man arrested in Sion Mills released pending further enquiries

30 April 2025
un-united-nations3511.logowik.com
Audio, News, Top Stories

MacLochlainn urges government to put proposed triple lock changes to the people

30 April 2025
inclusion ireland banner
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Grace’s’ legal team says final report of Farrelly Report did not include any of their submissons

30 April 2025
sunny weather
Audio, News, Top Stories

Temperatures today could come close to April record set in Glenties 41 years ago

30 April 2025
strand road psni
Top Stories, News

More arrests in relation to Derry disturbances

30 April 2025
dakota Nic Mheanmeann
Audio, News, Top Stories

FF councillors need to demand more from their TDs – Nic Mheanmeann

30 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube