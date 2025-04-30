Man arrested in Sion Mills released pending further enquiries

Police in Tyrone say a 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of driving-related offences and drug-related offences following a search of a car in Sion Mills on Monday, of this week has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
