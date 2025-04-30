Man sentenced in Derry following ‘vicious assault’ in 2023

A man has been sentenced at Derry Crown Court in relation to what police described as a ‘vicious assault’ on two men in the city in 2023.

54 year old Philip Donnelly received a sentence of six years today, half to be served in prison and half on licence.

Oisin O’Kane, aged 20 years old, was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years for ‘assisting an offender’ during an earlier court appearance.

Both victims were on a weekend break to the city from England when they were assaulted on Duke Street in the Waterside in the early hours of Saturday June 24th, 2023.

One of them sustained ankle injuries, for which surgery was required while the other victim suffered serious hand injuries.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Michael O’Loan said this was a vicious assault on two men who were visiting the city on a weekend away. They were here to enjoy themselves and, instead, suffered a shocking level of violence which left them both in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector O’Loan added the PSNI is committed to apprehending perpetrators who commit such crimes, and pledged officers will work tirelessly to bring them before the Courts to be held accountable.