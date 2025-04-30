More arrests in relation to Derry disturbances

Police in Derry have made a number of arrests in relation to recent disorder which took place in the city.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm following a report of an assault in the Bonds Hill area on Monday.

Two teenage males were arrested in relation to a second report of an assault which took place in the Caw Close area Saturday. They were both arrested on suspicion of affray, and later released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Two 18-year-old males arrested on suspicion of criminal damage on Monday 28th April, following a report of criminal damage caused to a vehicle on Duke Street in the Waterside area on Sunday evening, 27th April, were released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.