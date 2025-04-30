Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Orange fire warning in place for six days

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has put an Orange Fire Danger Notice into effect for gorse, heather, dried grasses, and other vegetation in County Donegal. This warning will remain in place until midday on Tuesday May 6th.

Donegal County Council is strongly advising landowners and the public to take all necessary precautions to prevent wildfires and to report any unattended fires without delay.

Homeowners and building owners in areas prone to wildfires are urged to clear or trim any vegetation immediately surrounding their properties and oil tanks.

The public is also reminded that it is illegal to cut, grub, burn, or otherwise destroy any uncultivated vegetation between March and August. Furthermore, the burning of agricultural waste is currently prohibited.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

orange fire warning
Top Stories, News

Orange fire warning in place for six days

30 April 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Man arrested following Waterside attack released pending further enquiries

30 April 2025
walkers plinth
Top Stories, News

Paint thrown at Walker’s Plinth on Derry’s walls

30 April 2025
Buncrana road scheme
Audio, News, Top Stories

Buncrana Road scheme included in draft North West Transport Plan going to public consultation in December

30 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

orange fire warning
Top Stories, News

Orange fire warning in place for six days

30 April 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Man arrested following Waterside attack released pending further enquiries

30 April 2025
walkers plinth
Top Stories, News

Paint thrown at Walker’s Plinth on Derry’s walls

30 April 2025
Buncrana road scheme
Audio, News, Top Stories

Buncrana Road scheme included in draft North West Transport Plan going to public consultation in December

30 April 2025
psni logo
News

Man arrested in Sion Mills released pending further enquiries

30 April 2025
un-united-nations3511.logowik.com
Audio, News, Top Stories

MacLochlainn urges government to put proposed triple lock changes to the people

30 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube