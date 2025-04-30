Orange fire warning in place for six days

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has put an Orange Fire Danger Notice into effect for gorse, heather, dried grasses, and other vegetation in County Donegal. This warning will remain in place until midday on Tuesday May 6th.

Donegal County Council is strongly advising landowners and the public to take all necessary precautions to prevent wildfires and to report any unattended fires without delay.

Homeowners and building owners in areas prone to wildfires are urged to clear or trim any vegetation immediately surrounding their properties and oil tanks.

The public is also reminded that it is illegal to cut, grub, burn, or otherwise destroy any uncultivated vegetation between March and August. Furthermore, the burning of agricultural waste is currently prohibited.