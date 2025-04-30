Paint thrown at Walker’s Plinth on Derry’s walls

Police in Derry are investigating criminal damage caused to Walker’s Plinth on the city’s walls after paint bombs were thrown at it.

The incident is believed to have happened between 6.20 and 6.40 last evening, with a number of individuals thought to have been involved.

Police are urging anyone with information or footage which may assist the investigation to come forward.

The plinth, on which a statue of George Walker, the city’s Governor during the siege previously stood, has been targeted on a number of occasions previously, most recently in July of last year.

The statue was destroyed in an IRA bombing in 1973.