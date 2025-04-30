Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Seanad again hears plight of Donegal families affected by defective concrete

The Seanad has again heard of the families in Donegal who have been left dealing with the defective concrete block crisis.

Fine Gael Senator Manus Boyle yesterday took the opportunity to tell the chamber the story of the family who have a daughter who uses a wheelchair and cannot find alternative accommodation to suit her needs.

They are unable to build a new home on the same land as per the policies of the grant scheme.

Senator Boyle says the state of the homes is something that needs to be seen to be believed:

kitchen tap
Top Stories, News

Overnight water supply disruptions to be expected in East Donegal

30 April 2025
Screenshot 2025-04-30 161303
News

30 without power all day in Newtowncunningham

30 April 2025
Screenshot 2025-04-30 155712
Top Stories, News

Job loss fears rising as BT ‘consider’ closing Derry office

30 April 2025
Screenshot 2025-04-30 151616
Audio, News, Top Stories

Seanad again hears plight of Donegal families affected by defective concrete

30 April 2025
