Tyrone are Ulster U20 Champions after dramatic final in Owenbeg – Post-Match Reaction with Oisin Kelly, Brendan Kilcoyne & Brendan Devenney

Tyrone have beaten Donegal 1-19 to 2-14 after extra time in a dramatic Ulster U20 Football Final in Owenbeg this evening.

The reigning Ulster and All-Ireland Champions led 0-05 to 0-04 after a cagey opening period but Donegal started the second half explosively with two two-pointers in quick succession.

A Joey Clarke goal then gave the Red Hand youngsters control until Kevin Muldoon hit the net for Gary Boyle’s side as the teams exchanged momentum.

It finished 1-09 to 1-09 at the end of normal time and two 10-minute periods of extra time were required.

Three two pointers in a blistering start to extra time from Tyrone sent them into a seven-point lead but a Seanan Carr goal brought Donegal back into it to trail by three points at the change-over.

Paul Devlin’s side held on in the second period to claim Ulster U20 glory once again.

Oisin Kelly, Brendan Kilcoyne and Brendan Devenney were live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…

