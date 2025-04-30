Ulster U20 Football Final LIVE on Highland



There are three provincial finals down for decision in the under-20 football championships this evening and among them is the much anticipated clash of two north west counties as Donegal take on Tyrone at Owenbeg in Derry.

Donegal are back in the final for the first time since 2020 and haven’t claimed the title since 2017 while Tyrone continue the defence of their provincial and All Ireland titles they won last year.

The game starts at 7.30pm and it’s live here on Highland Radio across the north west and online at highlandradio.com in association with McKenna’s Londais – Buncrana, Drung and Moville.

Part of the commentary team this evening is former county selector with the minor’s, 20’s and seniors – Brendan Kilcoyne. He says its a big night for both sides.