The Arranmore RNLI crew came to the aid of a stranded jet skier while on exercise yesterday evening.

The lifeboat was notified by Malin Head Coast Guard at 7 pm to go to the Carrickfin area where the jet skier had suffered an engine failure.

Within minutes, the crew located the individual and established a tow line to return them to Carrickfin Beach.

The lifeboat then returned to anchor following refuelling at 9.15 pm.