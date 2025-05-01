Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Durkan tells MLAs a NI Infrastructure Commission is a necessity

The Northern Ireland Assembly’s been told it’s unforgiveable that the remediation of a former landfill site on the outskirts of Derry has yet to be delivered, while over £3 billion has been wasted on major project overspends in recent years.

An Opposition motion calling for the establishment of an Infrastructure Commission was passed this week.

It was moved by the SDLP’s Fairer Infrastructure Spokesperson Mark H Durkan.

The Foyle MLA said at a time when projects like the old City Industrial Waste site and Campsie Sand and Gravel site at Mobouy are stalled for funding reasons, it’s clear that action is needed…………

 

More details on the Mobouy project HERE

