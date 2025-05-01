Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Electoral Commission finds a high level of inaccuracies in Donegal’s electoral register

There are hundreds of thousands of duplicate or redundant entries on the electoral register, with Donegal one of the counties of concern.

The Electoral Commission says it’s dealing with multiple legacy issues and as a result, it can’t quantify how many mistakes there are.

Eleven counties, including Donegal, have more people on the register than their entire voting age population. Donegal is at 107.5%, the second highest in the country.

The commission says this indicates a high level of inaccuracies on the Donegal register, particularly in the context of very low level of accuracy indicators.

The Chief Executive of the Commission is Art O’Leary…………..

 

You can access the full report HERE

 

 

simon harris
News

Dail debates proposed appointment of ‘housing tzar’

1 May 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Donegal based priest remained silent before courts today in Derry

1 May 2025
Electoral Commission
Audio, News, Top Stories

Electoral Commission finds a high level of inaccuracies in Donegal’s electoral register

1 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 May 2025
Advertisement

