Health Minister’s Donegal visit extended

Minister Jennifer Carroll McNeill has extended her visit to Donegal today by an hour, and will now meet with management and staff at Letterkenny University Hospital, as well as cancer care campaigners and Diabetes Ireland.

Yesterday, Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher criticised the original itinerary, which allowed no time for meetings or discussions, saying it seemed to be little more thamn a box ticking exercise and photo opportunity.

The minister will also visit the Errigal ECC Hub and the site of the new community nursing unit.