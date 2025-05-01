Local authorities need to have more control on regional issues – Deputy Ward

The Dáil chamber heard that County Councils need to be given more power to address local issues, particularly those surrounding housing.

Donegal Deputy Charles Ward told the house of the walkout staged by his party colleagues during a special plenary meeting in County House Lifford earlier this week.

The 100% Redress TD says that there is a clear disconnect between the Department of Housing in Dublin and Donegal County Council.

Ultimately, Deputy Ward says local authorities need to be able to have more control: