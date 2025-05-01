Progress made to see new garda station for Carndonagh

A local councillor says there has been progress in obtaining a new garda station for Carndonagh.

The need for a new station was called for in 2018.

Cllr Albert Doherty says it has now been confirmed that a preliminary business case for the project was handed over to the Office of Public Works at the end of 2024, and a market trawl for suitable sites has been carried out.

The OPW is currently engaging with an Garda Siochana on the results.

Cllr Doherty says the new station is needed now more than ever: