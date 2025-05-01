Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Water outage notice issued for Malin Head


Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Malin Head and surrounding areas this afternoon.

Works are scheduled to take place until 4 pm today.

Uisce Eireann says that it may take up to four hours for supplies to fully return.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

new car
Top Stories, News

44% more EVs bought in Donegal last month compared to 2024 figures

1 May 2025
Aranmore lifeboat
Top Stories, News

Arranmore RNLI assist stranded jet skier at Carrickfin

1 May 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News

Water outage notice issued for Malin Head

1 May 2025
Cloncha High Cross 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Heritage Council seeks Climate Risk register to protect sites into the future

1 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

new car
Top Stories, News

44% more EVs bought in Donegal last month compared to 2024 figures

1 May 2025
Aranmore lifeboat
Top Stories, News

Arranmore RNLI assist stranded jet skier at Carrickfin

1 May 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News

Water outage notice issued for Malin Head

1 May 2025
Cloncha High Cross 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Heritage Council seeks Climate Risk register to protect sites into the future

1 May 2025
simon harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail debates proposed appointment of ‘housing tzar’

1 May 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Donegal based priest remained silent before court today in Derry

1 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube