Water outage notice issued for Malin Head

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Malin Head and surrounding areas this afternoon.
Works are scheduled to take place until 4 pm today.
Uisce Eireann says that it may take up to four hours for supplies to fully return.
