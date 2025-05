Over €32,000 has been raised for the Doagh Famine Village in the wake of a fire that destroyed two sections of the tourist attraction.

Owner Pat Doherty says he is still in shock.

The blaze broke out at 4 o’clock on Saturday afternoon, and it is suspected that it was caused by an air compressor in one of the displays.

Mr. Doherty told Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show that due to the nature of the amenity, there is no insurance to cover the cost of repairs: