E-scooter users in Donegal are being reminded of laws that came into effect last year pertaining to their use on the road.

Garda Grainne Doherty told Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show that she interacts with many users who do not follow the rules, with some unaware that they are in place.

Those who do fail to do so may be fined and summoned to court.

Garda Doherty had this message to the public: