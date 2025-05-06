Essential road works being carried out on Carndonagh Roundabout from today

Essential road works are being carried out at Carndonagh Roundabout from today until Friday.
Local diversions will be in place and well signposted.
Donegal County Council apologises for any inconvenience during these works.
