Potential laws to allow Gardaí to ask people at protests to remove face masks or coverings are to be brought before Cabinet.

It’s a slight change to current laws in a situation where officers suspect they’re being worn to prevent identification in a potential offence.

It would also allow Gardaí to seize the masks or coverings.

Christy Galligan is a former Garda sergeant from Donegal.

He says it would help officers, but there’s a fine line to be tread: