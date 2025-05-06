Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Foyle MP Colum Eastwood charged in Derry court today in relation to pro-Palestine demonstration


Foyle MP Colum Eastwood was among three people who appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court today, charged with taking part in an unnotified procession in support of Palestine.
The case has been adjourned for four weeks as the PPS are to review the decision to prosecute from the defence solicitors.
The former SDLP leader with an address in Derry, 59 years Goretti Horgan of Westland Avenue and Davina Pulis, aged 36 years, of Knoxhill Park all in Derry appeared charged with taking part in the procession on February 14th, 2024.
Two other defendants, Robert Paul Maxwell, aged 60, of Rathlin Drive and 27-year-old Jude Coffey, 27 of Gartan Square in Derry, were also facing a similar charge.
Defence solicitor for Eastwood, Ciaran Shiels, said that there had been extensive contacts with the Public Prosecution Service about the charge.
He referred to a decision taken in relation to the Bloody Sunday relatives and Colum Eastwood after a short procession to court where it had been decided it was not in the public interest to proceed.
The solicitor said he ‘was at a loss’ as to why a decision had been taken to prosecute in this case, as it was ‘a short procession from the Diamond to the Guildhall’ in relation to a situation where 50,000 people had been killed, 20,000 of them children.
Mr Shiels said he had asked the PPS to review the decision to prosecute and requested a four week adjournment to allow that to be done.
Dessie Doherty defence solicitor for Horgan and Pulis said he concurred with the submissions.
A four week adjournment was granted, and the case will be heard again on June 3rd.

